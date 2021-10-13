Clovis Police Department issues Silver Alert

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find James Sneed Jr, 55, of Clovis.

According to CPD, Sneed is 6’04” tall, weighing 258 lbs., with brown eyes and a bald head. He was last seen wearing blue Nike gym shorts and a white pullover hoodie with red and blue letters. He wears glasses and has gold front teeth.

Clovis Police said the last contact anyone had with Sneed was over the phone on Oct. 7. and was traveling from Clovis to Portales.

His truck was found abandoned on State Road 267 and Roosevelt County Road X, west of Portales on Oct 8 said CPD.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of James Sneed is asked to contact the CPD at (575) 469-1921 or dial 911.