Clovis Police Department issues DWI Checkpoint Announcement

New Mexico

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:
Clovis Police Shooting _-3822926879079513377

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department announced that it will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and DWI saturation patrols in January.

DWI Checkpoints, said the Department, will be conducted on Jan. 8 and Jan. 22. Officers will be targeting alcohol and drug-impaired drivers.

“Please, don’t drink and drive.” asked the announcement. “Have a designated driver, make plans ahead of time, together we can keep New Mexico’s roadways safe. The ENDWI Campaign was created by the New Mexico Department of Transportation to reduce the number of drunk-driving related crashes and fatalities on our roads.”

More information can be found here.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss