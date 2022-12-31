CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department (CPD) have issued a Brittany Alert for Angel Woods, 14.

According to a CPD press release, Woods was last seen on Dec. 29, 2022, at around noon at her residence located on Sheldon Street in Clovis, New Mexico.

CPD asks the public for assistance in locating Woods, she was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, camo pants, and white shoes.

She is described in the release as being a Caucasian woman, around 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighing 170 lbs. with mixed-colored dyed hair and blue eyes.

via Clovis Police Department press release

CPD encourages anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Brittany Alert is asked to call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 763-9975.