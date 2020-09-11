Clovis Police Department issue arrest warrant for Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault

CLOVIS, N.M. – On Friday, Sept. 11 at about 7:07 a.m., a City of Clovis Landfill employee was approached by a 20-year-old male who said he had been shot. The Clovis Police Department responded to a call to the City of Clovis Landfill.

When officers arrived they noted the victim had an apparent gunshot wound to his chest. He was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center for this life-threatening injury. The victim has since been transferred to a Lubbock, Texas area hospital.

Detectives of the Clovis Police Department Special Operations Unit have been assigned to investigate this incident. Upon investigation, a suspect in the shooting has been identified as Carlos Sanchez-Trillo, 31.

An arrest warrant for Kidnapping, Aggravated Battery, Assault with Intent to Commit a Violent Felony, and Possession of a Firearm or Destructive Device by a Felon, was generated for Carlos Sanchez-Trillo.

If anyone has information related to this incident, or knows the whereabouts of Carlos Sanchez-Trillo, they are asked to call the Clovis Police Department (575-769-1921), their local law enforcement agencies or Curry County Crime Stoppers (575-763-7000).