Clovis Police Department investigating comments made by student

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Municipal School District said in a news release that an investigation was started at La Casita Elementary School after statements made by a student.

According to CMS, due to the nature of the statement made by a student, the Clovis Police Department was called and is currently investigating the incident.

CMS said it has been determined that at no time was there any imminent threat on campus; therefore, classes were conducted as normal.

This is all the information the district has released at this time.

