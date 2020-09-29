Clovis Police asking for help finding 16-year-old runaway

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department is asking for help to find 16-year-old Ava Munoz.

CPD said Munoz ran away from home on Aug. 3.

Police said Munoz was last seen at Hillcrest Park, willingly leaving with a person or persons in a black single cab Chevrolet Silverado truck.

If anyone has seen Munoz, contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

