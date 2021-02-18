Clovis Police arrest suspect wanted for murder

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department (CPD) reports that Tranell Pleasant, age 32, was taken into custody and charged in the Magistrate Court as a fugitive from justice pending extradition to Texas for a murder charge.

Clovis Police Department said on Wednesday, Feb. 17, they received information that a subject wanted for murder was possibly in the area.

Two Agents from the United States Marshal Service responded to Clovis where they met with Detectives from the Special Operations Unit to begin attempting to locate Pleasant, who was wanted in Ft. Worth, Texas for murder said the CPD.

CPD said information led officers to the Econo Lodge at 1400 E. Mabry Drive, where they were able to determine a room was possibly being occupied by Pleasant. The room was rented in a different name but investigators found the room had been paid for by a female known to be in the company of Pleasant.

Detectives began setting up to watch the room, and in the process of setting up, Pleasant and a female companion exited the room. Upon seeing officers, Pleasant ran in an attempt to escape. After a chase, Pleasant was caught across the street from the motel.

Pleasant was also charged with trafficking a controlled substance; methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting, eluding or obstructing police.