Clovis PD searching for armed robbery suspect

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department has announced its search for wanted man, Desmond Antuan Smith, who has been identified as a suspect in two armed robberies with a firearm over the past month, according to a press release by the Clovis PD.

Police said, Smith robbed a Pizza Hut delivery driver on Sept. 23 and a Subway on E. 21st on Sept. 24, in Clovis.

Clovis PD added that on Thursday, Oct. 21 an individual matching Smith’s description robbed another Pizza Hut delivery driver. Police said that at this time, there are active warrants out for Smith for the first two armed robberies, while the third robbery is currently under investigation by the Clovis Police Department’s Detective Unit.

If anyone knows of Desmond’s whereabouts or has any information, Clovis PD asks that you contact Lt. T. Thron at 575-763-9481, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

Alternatively, you can use the Clovis Police Department’s new Tip-411 to remain anonymous click here.