CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department released information regarding a man lying face down in a field near 14th Street and Sycamore Street.

According to a CPD press release, at around 12:43 a.m. on Dec. 30, officers were dispatched to the area and found debris in the roadway and a male lying face down in the field. CPD said officers rolled the subject over and noticed he suffered injuries.

CPD detailed that officers then began to try to save the subjects life until the Clovis Fire Department Emergency Medical Services took over and transported him to Plains Regional Medical Center.

Officials said the subject was identified as 24-year-old Matthew Gibbs.

The release stated that after Clovis Police Department Major Crash Team investigated the incident they believe a vehicle hit Gibbs and fled the scene.

The Clovis Police Department ask if anyone has information related to this incident contact the department at 575-767-1921.