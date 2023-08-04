CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis officials addressed and reassured the community on Friday after the U.S. Air Force announced 300 to 350 personnel will transfer out of Cannon Air Force Base.

Clovis Mayor Mike Morris, Curry County Chairman Robert Thornton, Air and Space Force Civilian Representative David Robinson, and Committee of 50 President Sid Strebeck were at Clovis-Carver Library on Friday morning, making statements on the Air Force’s recent announcement.

Robinson said they were there to reassure the community.

“Cannon Air Force Base’s future is solid, and frankly, there’s nothing to worry about,” he said.

“350 is, you know, in a lot of ways, too many. We don’t want to hear about them leaving, however, that represents about less or a little less than 5% of the current population of those at Cannon,” Mayor Morris said during the briefing. “Cannon has increased in numbers by 15% in the last couple of years.”

Tucson will be home to a new wing of the Air Force Special Operations Command at Davis-Monthan AFB. However, Morris said local officials who work closely with the Air Force and Cannon officials are reacting positively.

“We understand that it’s going to ebb and flow, it being the numbers at Cannon and we’re happy and proud that AFSOC is evolving, and doing the business of defending our nation, and we’re proud to be able to support that mission by being the community that supports those airmen and their families,” said Morris.

But Robinson said there are issues to work on at Cannon, including making healthcare access easier.

“Cannon Air Force Base, last year spent over $750,000 reimbursing its airmen for medical travel out of state because they could not get it here at Cannon. This year, that number is going to grow to over $800,000,” said Robinson. “4 out of 10 vacancies at Cannon Air Force Base go unfilled because of our lack of medical care.”

Morris said he is leaning in and taking meetings and discussing ways to improve healthcare access for all residents.

“But certainly, the Cannon population has some specific requests that they have, that they need some help with, specialty care and those kinds of things, and we’re working very hard on those things,” he continued. “And we do that all in a spirit of support for Cannon, always listening, always looking for how we can partner to improve their situation, ensuring that the Air Force is always at home at Cannon Air Force Base and Clovis.”

Robert Thornton, the chairman of the Curry County Commission, said the community sees Cannon AFB personnel as part of the family.

“We take our responsibility to support the mission of Cannon, and the people that are there very seriously,” said Thornton. “And we will continue to make every effort to meet the needs of the personnel that are stationed here and live here.”

Robinson said he does not know how quickly the Air Force will stage the transfer while personnel fluctuate.

“I want to emphasize during that time, I believe Cannon Air Force Base will receive additional personnel for other missions that we don’t even know about right now,” he said.