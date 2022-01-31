CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce announced the 2022 lineup for the Clovis Music Festival, which begins June 16 and goes through June 18 at the Curry County Events Center.

The 33rd year of the festival includes:

Danny Gokey – Thursday, June 16 at Legacy Church

38 Special and Roüzter – Friday, June 17

La Maquinaria Norteña and La Fruia del Bravo – Saturday, June 18

“This year’s festival is especially exciting for us,” said Ernie Kos, executive director for the Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce. “These highly anticipated concerts signify a return to the things we love, and three nights of music plus a larger venue will make this Clovis tradition greater than ever.”

The Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce said the festival was put on a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chamber of Commerce also said it is looking for volunteers and sponsors. Those wanting to become a sponsor can find the application here or email events@clovisnm.org.