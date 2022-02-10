CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department announced that David Valdez, wanted for the October 2021 murder of Ivan Luevano, was arrested in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Wednesday.

According to the Clovis police, Valdez was suspected of other criminal activity in an Oklahoma town. Oklahoma detectives were able to verify that the suspect they had been investigating was the same David Valdez wanted for Luevano’s death.

Valdez was found in Oklahoma City on Feb. 9 at around 3:40 p.m., according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Valdez and the incidents in either Clovis or Oklahoma was asked to call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

