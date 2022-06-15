CLOVIS, N.M.(KAMR/KCIT)— Clovis Municipal Schools announced that students will not be charged for breakfast and lunch beginning in the fall semester. All students will benefit regardless of school zone or family income.

“No child will be charged for food. It’s one small thing we can do to help our families,” said Debbie

Westbrook, Senior Director of Student Nutrition and Well-Being. “This is the first time ever in our

District that we have been able to offer completely free meals under the National School Lunch

Program.”

Students and families will not have to complete Free and Reduced Meal applications to get access to the program.

The district decided to implement the new program after concerns regarding economic conditions and the impact that families have faced from COVID.

“Ultimately, the goal of expanding meal offerings resulted in a change of approach to applying for the

federal Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) Lunch and School Breakfast Program.” the school said in a statement. “By utilizing a ‘grouping’ option, the District’s overall funding award was nominally reduced, but inclusion of all students at all schools was made possible – a trade-off well worth the benefit to families and students.”

The current funding will ensure free meals to actively enrolled and attending students of the

District until 2026.