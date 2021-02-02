Clovis Municipal Schools to begin Hybrid Learning Mode Feb. 16

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Clovis Municipal Schools announced that students in 6th-12th grades will shift into Hybrid Learning Mode and receive in-person instruction beginning Tuesday, Feb. 16.

In advance of the start date, the district said that students in 6th and 10th grades will attend in-person during the week of Feb. 8-12 for Transition Days to help acclimate to new schools.

According to the District, “In preparation for the shift to Hybrid Learning Mode for grades 6 – 12, the District is required to undergo facility inspections and meet numerous state requirements before bringing students back. This schedule has been created with that in mind. Families should be aware that these dates are being announced to allow for planning, and the District is optimistic the schedule can be kept, however a number of factors could make adjustments necessary. In the event that such a situation arises, announcements will be made.”

Transition Days, said the district, are designed as orientations to give students an opportunity to familiarize themselves with their new school. Attendance is mandatory for Cohort A & B students in 6th and 10th grades. Dates are as follows;

10th Grade – Clovis High School

Cohort A: Monday, Feb. 8

Cohort B: Thursday, Feb. 11

6th Grade – Gattis, Marshall & Yucca Middle Schools

Cohort A: Thursday, Feb. 11

Cohort B: Friday, Feb. 12

Hybrid Learning Mode / In-Person Instruction

Gattis, Marshall, Yucca, CHS Freshman Academy, & Clovis High School

Cohort A: Tuesday, Feb. 16

Cohort B: Thursday, Feb. 18

Cohort C: Remote Learning Mode

iAcademy

Cohort A: Tuesday, Feb. 16

Cohort B: Thursday, Feb. 18

Cohort C: Remote Learning Mode

Families will receive further communication from their student’s school/s regarding schedules and

additional information. Questions regarding cohort assignments and other student specific matters

should be directed to the student’s school. A graphic of the Hybrid Learning Mode can be found below;