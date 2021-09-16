Clovis Municipal Schools reports no school-related injuries or damage to buildings after wreck near Barry Elementary

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Municipal Schools report that there were no school-related injuries or damage to facilities associated with a wreck near Barry Elementary.

According to CMS, a vehicle had crashed into a fence along the property perimeter at Barry Elementary School.

CMS said no students or staff were in the immediate area and classes carried on as usual.

While the crash did occur on school property, which runs parallel to Llano Estacado Boulevard, it took place at the north east fence line, a significant distance from buildings and outdoor play areas said CMS.