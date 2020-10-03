Clovis Municipal Schools reports COVID-19 positive case in Parkview Elementary School

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Municipal Schools are reporting a case of COVID-19 at Parkview Elementary School.
CMS did not specify if the positive case was a staff member or a student.
The school district said areas of the school, including buses if applicable, in which the COVID-19 positive individual spent time will be cleaned and disinfected, and those who were close contacts of the positive case have been notified.
