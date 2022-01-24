Clovis Municipal Schools not holding in-person classes on Wednesday; moving to asynchronous learning

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Municipal Schools announced its district will not be holding in-person instruction on Wednesday, Jan. 26 but will instead hold classes asynchronously.

CMS said this move is due to the ongoing staffing challenges that it is facing and pending inclement weather that has been forecasted.

CMS said students will be working independently from home with direction from their classroom teachers. Instruction will be determined by the teacher and may be conducted on Google Classroom or a paper packet.

Custodial and maintenance staff will be deep cleaning, the buildings with priority going to facilities with the highest rate of COVID positivity rates said CMS. Because of the deep cleaning grab and go meals will not be served.

CMS said it expects in-person instruction to resume on Thursday.