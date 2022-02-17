CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Municipal Schools said it will no longer be requiring that students, staff, employees, or visitors wear masks in District facilities instead now making mask-wearing optional. This was made effective immediately after Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham lifted the state’s mask mandate.

CMS said if parents or guardians prefer to have their child continue to wear at school to work with their classroom teacher.

“Individuals will have the option of wearing a mask if they choose,” but the state will no longer require the wearing of masks in schools, said Kurt Steinhaus, New Mexico Public Education Secretary.

During a press conference, Thursday, Gov. Lujan Grisham announced the immediate end of the indoor mask mandate.