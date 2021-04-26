Clovis Municipal Schools launch voluntary COVID-19 surveillance testing for students

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Municipal Schools (CMS), said, effective April 26, a voluntary Student Surveillance Testing Program is available through the CMS.

CMS said the New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED) is requiring school districts to have a student surveillance testing program in place.

CMS continues saying families have the choice of ordering at-home testing kits, in-person test at the New Mexico Health Department, La Casa, or through a private provider.

CMS said the two options encouraged by the district are the VAULT at-home statewide testing program or Curative testing. Families may also choose to participate in the voluntary surveillance testing by receiving a test at La Casa School Based Wellness Center (575-762-0360) or their health provider’s office.

CMS said the program is voluntary, and is not a requirement to attend school or participate in activities.