CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Municipal School District said it will not be conducting in-person instruction on Thursday, Feb. 3 due to staff shortages and the potential for severe weather.

CMS said instruction on Thursday will be conducted asynchronously meaning students will work independently from home at the direction of their classroom teacher.

Instruction methods will be determined by each teacher and may be conducted via Google Classroom or by a paper packet. If a teacher selects a paper packet, work will be provided to students, in advance, on Wednesday said CMS.

The District said Grab & Go Meals will not be served Thursday and expects in-person to resume Friday, Feb. 4.