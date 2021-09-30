Clovis Municipal Schools asks input from families about Covid-19 response

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Municipal Schools is asking families to provide input about Covid-19 responses across schools in the district.

The district said this is part of their effort to effectively serve students, staff, and families by evaluating practices and policies to make sure they “are making the best possible decisions.” Searching for feedback and being open for discussions are part of such a process, according to Clovis Municipal School.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the district stated it has implemented many measures in order to “address health and safety, student, staff and family needs, and the ultimate goal of providing a safe and productive learning environment for our students.” The survey is part of such measures.

The district said the survey will help them evaluate the existing responses and make decisions moving forward. You can find the survey here.

Clovis Municipal Schools asked for only one response to be submitted per family, regardless of the number of students in the household. The deadline for responses submission is Oct. 12, 2021.

The district highlighted the importance of families feedback in order to develop procedures that ensure the best possible care to students.