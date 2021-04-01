Clovis Municipal Schools asking for public assistance in identifying subject in damage of Zia Elementary School

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Municipal Schools (CMS) said it is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an unidentified male who caused significant damage in multiple areas of Zia Elementary School.

According to CMS, between 2:30 a.m. and 3:20 a.m. last Friday, March 26, security cameras captured the unidentified teen or adult male throwing what appears to be a rock at the front doors of the school and attempting to remove the glass after it was shattered.

Additional footage showed the individual in a roof access area and significant damage was caused to a Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) unit. CMS said the male was captured on camera walking east in the direction of a nearby residential area just before 3:20 a.m.

CMS said estimates indicate thousands of dollars in damages. The male was wearing denim pants, a long sleeve white shirt, a white baseball cap with a dark front, and carrying a black jacket.

Anyone who knows the individual in the video or have any information about this incident, CMS is asking to contact the CMS Administrative Offices at 575-769-4300 or the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.