Clovis Municipal Schools announced positive COVID-19 case in Mesa Elementary

New Mexico
Clovis Municipal Schools

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Municipal Schools announced Wednesday that a staff member or student at Mesa Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

CMS said areas of the school, including buses, if applicable, in which the COVID-19 positive person spent time will be cleaned and disinfected and those who were close contacts of the positive case have been notified. 

The District has provided decision trees for COVID-19 symptoms, quarantine, and isolation online: http://www.clovis-schools.org/COVID-19.html

