CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Municipal Schools announced that its offices closed at 3 p.m. today due to inclement weather.

According to a CMS news release, the district will open its offices tomorrow with a delay and will start at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5.

Officials said for the remainder of the week, staff is scheduled for staff professional development and students are set to return on Monday, Jan. 8.

CMS added that in the event of more inclement weather, more announcements will be made.