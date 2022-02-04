CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Clovis man was sentenced to seven years in prison for what officials call a “Serious Violent Offense,” according to a press release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s office, Aiden Carpenter, 24, was sentenced to seven years in the Department of Corrections on charges of Aggravated Battery of a Household Member with Strangulation, Aggravated Assault Against a Household Member by use of a Deadly Weapon, and Larceny on October 5, 2021.

On May 25, 2021, Carpenter walked up to his then-girlfriend at Hillcrest Park and after confronting her about ending their relationship proceeded to strangle her, shoot a BB-Gun at her, and tried to take her phone, according to the DA’s office news release.

During the sentencing, Judge Drew Tatum said Carpenter was a Habitual Offender.

The case was prosecuted by Arwen Gaddis, Senior Trial Prosecutor. Carpenter was represented by Sandra Gallagher.