Clovis man sentenced to 32 years in prison on multiple counts of criminal sexual assault

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Clovis man has been sentenced to 32 years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to multiple counts of criminal sexual assault for a sexual offense against a child.

Dino Paul Lucero, 36, had previously convicted of a criminal sexual assault in 2011 but was released after serving a seven-year sentence.

The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office said due to COVID-19 concerns, the victim was not allowed to be in the courtroom, but her mother gave a statement.

Lucero has been in custody since the time of his arrest on July 19, 2019, and will now be transferred to the Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.

Officials said Lucero’s sentence is a serious violent offense which means that he must complete at least 85% of the sentence. Lucero will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

