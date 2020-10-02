Clovis man sentenced to 15 years in prison

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Ruben Lopez, 25, of Clovis was found guilty by a Curry County jury of Aggravated Burglary with a Deadly Weapon, Two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

The charges arose from an incident where Lopez went into a home on the 500 W. 10th Street in Clovis and pointed a .22 rifle at two people.

The jury heard testimony from officers of the Clovis Police Department who investigated the case but did not hear from the victims who did not appear for court.

The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office said evidence showed the Lopez had contacted the victims and coerced them to not appear at the trial.

Lopez was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

More from MyHighPlains.com: