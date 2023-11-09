CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Quentin Ray, the Ninth Judicial District Attorney, announced that one man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on a murder charge following an incident in May 2021.

On Nov. 7, Xavier Lucero entered into a plea to a count of “second-degree murder and shooting at a motor vehicle resulting in great bodily harm.”

The DA’s office said the incident happened on May 15, 2021, when officers investigated a party south of Brady Street in Clovis.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, police responded to a call near the railroad crossing on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd for a report of a person being shot and a death resulting from a crash related to this incident.

According to the DA’s office, five teenage boys left the party following a “fistfight” and were chased to the railroad crossing by several men, including Lucero.

Lucero and two others got out of their vehicle and opened fire with handguns on the teenager’s vehicle resulting in the teens to try and leave the area said the DA’s office. One victim was shot and a second victim died after the vehicle crashed.

District Judge Fred Van Soelen presided over the hearing and sentenced Lucero to 15 years in prison finding that each count was a “Serious Violent Offence.”

As a result, Lucero will be forced to serve a minimum of 85% of his sentence before he can be considered for release on parole.

Judge Van Soelen, who presided over both cases, said “All I can come away with is what a waste this is. Because of the decisions that you made, you took what was a fistfight and grew it into a tragic loss to everyone involved.”