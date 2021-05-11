A Clovis man is sentenced to 15 years in prison for Trafficking Controlled Substances

CLOVIS N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Andrea Reeb, announced that Roman Viveros, age 25, of Clovis, was convicted at a jury trial on two counts of Trafficking Controlled Substances, second degree felonies.

According to the Ninth Judicial District’s Attorney’s Office, on October 18, 2018, an officer pulled Viveros over for a traffic stop. The DA’s said the officer determined that there was marijuana in the car and a search warrant was obtained and executed.

The DA’s office said during the search of the vehicle two firearms were located along with a bag which contained a digital scale, multiple plastic baggies, seven syringes, along with 32.82 grams of methamphetamine and 14.343 grams of heroin.

The Honorable Matthew Chandler presided over the trial and the DA’s offices said Viveros was sentenced to 15 years in the Department of Corrections followed by three years supervised probation.

The DA’s continued saying that during the sentencing hearing it became known that Viveros could face potential immigration consequences due to the conviction.