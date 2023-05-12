CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s office in Clovis announced on Friday that 26-year-old Clovis resident Fidel Sanchez has been sentenced after being convicted of multiple charges.

According to a news release, Sanchez was convicted of “false imprisonment,” “breaking and entering” and “auto burglary,” and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by one year of parole.

Officials said this sentencing stemmed from an incident involving Sanchez, where he punched and kicked a woman numerous times during an argument. After the woman called 911, Sanchez ran out of the house and entered another house.

According to the release, the homeowner forced Sanchez out of the house and shot Sanchez in the legs after he tried entering the house again.