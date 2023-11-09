CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Quentin Ray, announced Thursday, that Christian Alonzo pleaded guilty to one count of, “Abandonment of a Child Resting in Death.”

According to a news release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, on April 26, 2021, the Texico Police Department responded to an apartment complex located on Ave. F.

Officials said inside the apartment they found the body four-month-old infant unresponsive. The DA’s office said Texico officers and a Field Agent with the Office of the Medical Examiner investigated the incident.

Following the investigation, officials said officers discovered that the child had been left in the custody of the defendant, her father, Alonzo.

The release stated that witnesses claimed that Alonzo left his apartment exclaiming, “The baby was not breathing.”

The DA’s office detailed that an autopsy later discovered that the child suffered from blunt force trauma to the head resulting in her death and Alonzo fled from the jurisdiction. The release said with the help of Texico Chief, Doug Bowman, the United States Marshall Service was able to locate the Alonzo in Massachusetts. He was then extradited back to New Mexico to stand trial.

District Judge Fred Van Soelen presided over the hearing and sentenced Alonzo to 15 years in the Department of Corrections. Officials added that the Court determined that this count was a “Serious Violent Offence.”

As a result, officials said Alonzo will be forced to serve a minimum of 85% of his sentence before he can be considered for release on parole.