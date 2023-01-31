CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Clovis man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after recently pleading guilty to multiple charges after a June 2022 incident in Clovis.

According to a news release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s office, 32-year-old Fabian Vasquez was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of “false imprisonment,” two counts of “aggravated battery-strangulation of a household member” and one count of “interference with communications” on Monday.

This comes after a June 18, 2022 event where officers with the Clovis Police Department responded to an incident where an individual stated that Vasquez had beaten and strangled them until they passed out. According to the release, officials said Vasquez would not let them leave the house they were in.

Officials said in the release that Vasquez will not be eligible for parole until May 2029.