Clovis Man Sentenced for 8th DWI; License Revoked for Life Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image Courtesy: Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office [ + - ] Video

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) - A Clovis man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for his 8th DWI conviction.

Randall Pruitt, 55, was found guilty by a Curry County jury back in December for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor or Drugs, Failure to Use Due Care, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office, on December 31, a person called police because Pruitt had crashed into her vehicle while apparently trying to get into his driveway. Police said Pruitt refused to comply with a breath test, so a search warrant was obtained for a blood draw. Lab results showed a presence of cocaine.

Pruitt’s driver’s license will be revoked for life, and upon release from prison, he will serve two years on parole.