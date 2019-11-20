Clovis man pleads guilty to Extreme Cruelty to Animals

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Clovis man has pleaded guilty to Extreme Cruelty to Animals.

John Davis, 64, entered that plea today.

In January, the Curry County Sheriff’s Office got a search warrant for Davis’ property and found dead and decaying puppies and dogs.

One animal was taken to a vet where it had to be euthanized.

The rest of the animals were seized and taken to a shelter.

Davis was sentenced to 18 months, suspended in favor of supervised probation and ordered to pay $1,000 to animal rescue group Cindy’s Hope for Precious Paws, ordered to pay restitution to the veterinarian, and ordered not to possess any animals.

The judge said Davis had been warned about the living conditions and breeding of his animals before. In 2009, the sheriff’s office seized dogs from Davis’ home and attempted to work with him regarding his animals.