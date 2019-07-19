Clovis man facing charges after assault involvement in New Mexico prison

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Clovis man is facing more charges after he is involved in an assault inside a New Mexico prison.

It happened earlier this week at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Las Cruces.

Officials said Rico Sena of Clovis was involved in the attack of two guards with four other inmates.

The guards were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Sena has been charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault on Peace Officer, Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prisoner, Kidnapping, and Conspiracy to Commit kidnapping, all stemming from the attack.

Sena is serving 10-years for a voluntary manslaughter charge from 2013.

He was also involved in an attempted escape from the Curry County Detention Center back in 2010.