Clovis man faces 3 1/2 years in prison

CLOVIS, N/M (KAMR/KCIT) — Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Andrea Reeb, announced that on June 22, 2021, Eugenio Ibarra age 39, of Clovis, was found guilty by a jury of his peers on four counts of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, third degree felonies, and one count of Aggravated Fleeing of Law Enforcement, a fourth-degree felony.

According to the DA’s office, Ibarra was arrested on July 29, 2020 after fleeing from law enforcement.

The DA’s office said the multiple officers testified that the defendant turned his vehicle towards several law enforcement officers and drove in their direction.

The Honorable Drew D. Tatum presided over the one-day trial and ordered that sentencing be held at a later date. Ibarra is facing a maximum of 13 and ½ years in prison said the DA’s office.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney, Jake Boazman, and Ibarra was represented by criminal defense attorney, Tashika Curlee, of Clovis.