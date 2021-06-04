Clovis man charged with Criminal Sexual Penetration of a Minor with Force

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that Antonio Cardenas, age 21, was charged with Criminal Sexual Penetration of a Minor with Force, a 2nd Degree Felony; Criminal Sexual Penetration of a Minor, a 4th Degree Felony; and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, a 4th degree Felony.

According to the CPD, officers were called to a residence in reference to a report of a criminal sexual penetration of a minor.

Clovis Police said officers were told were told by a 13-year-old that she had met a man on social media by the name of Antonio. She met with him in person on May 23 and the 21-year-old man allegedly took her to a residence across the street from the police department, which is where the incident happened.

CPD continues saying that officers were able to locate a possible suspect through social media and during the investigation, the suspect was identified as Antonio Cardenas. Cardenas was employed at the City of Clovis as an Animal Control Officer. The case was assigned to an investigator of the Clovis Police Department and the case was reviewed by the Ninth Judicial District Attorneys Office and charges were filed for the arrest of Antonio Cardenas.

Cardenas was transported to the Curry County Adult Detention Center for processing and detention said CPD.

Clovis Police said the investigation is still ongoing and being conducted by Clovis Police Department Special Operations unit.