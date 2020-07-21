Clovis man charged in early July car chase, shots fired

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The suspect in a chase where police said gunshots were fired from a vehicle earlier this month in Clovis has been charged.

Clovis Police said Blake Turl, 19, of Clovis, is charged with Assault with Intent to Commit a Violent Felony on a Peace Officer, Aggravated Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer, Tampering with Evidence, and Injuring or Tampering with a Motor Vehicle.

The incident happened back on July 7. Police said a detective stopped a vehicle that was speeding and did not have a license plate or any registration displayed. Officials said when the detective got out of the police unit, the vehicle reversed, almost hitting the police unit, and then took off.

Police said during the chase, the suspect allegedly stuck their arm out of the window and shots several shots.

The chase was later stopped and the suspect got away.

On July 9, Clovis Police said tips lead them to Turl. CPD said they found a .22 caliber revolver in his bedroom. They said they also found the vehicle from the chase that had been spray-painted a different color.

