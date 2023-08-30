CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Clovis Municipal School announced that Clovis High School was recognized by U.S. News as one of the best high schools in the nation.

According to CMS officials, CHS has joined the top 40% of public high schools nationally by making the “2023-2024 Best High Schools,” list.

“The 2023-2024 edition of Best High Schools includes a numerical ranking of nearly all public high schools nationwide – almost 18,000 of them – based on multiple sources of objective data,” according to a U.S. News release.

CMS detailed that U.S. News evaluated 231 high schools in New Mexico, and CHS ranked 33 out of 231.