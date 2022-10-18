CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Clovis Municipal Schools announced that the Clovis High School Marching Band recently received its 10th consecutive state championship.

According to a news release from Clovis Municipal Schools, the Clovis High School Marching Band won the state championship on Saturday at the 44th Zia Marching Fiesta, its 20th state championship overall. This comes after the band received the following awards at the preliminary competition after the finals competition was canceled because of weather:

Best Musical Achievement;

Best Visual Achievement;

Best General Effect;

Best in Class (4A).

Clovis High School’s Marching Band performs earlier this season for the Band of America competition in Midland. Provided by Jason Davis.

According to the release, the Wildcat band was awarded grand champion based on the preliminary competition scores, marking the end of the band’s competitive marching season. The band will perform its marching show, titled “Points of Reflection” during halftime of Thursday’s Clovis versus Capital football game. A presentation will also be made at the end of the marching show.