Clovis house fire leaves one dead

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead after a house fire in Clovis.

It happened Sunday, July 14, around 5:15 p.m.

According to the Clovis Police Department, police and the fire department were called to a structure fire on the 800 block of Wallace.

When officials arrived, they saw a house fully involved with fire and a woman who had been brought out of the home. She was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation treatment.

Police said Clovis Fire was told there was another person inside but were unable to get them due to the intensity of the fire.

Once the fire was out, police said another person was found dead inside the home. They were transported to Albuquerque for an autopsy.

The New Mexico State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to send investigators to help with this incident.

This investigation is on-going at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 763-9432.