Clovis homicide suspect indicted

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Clovis homicide suspect has been indicted for murder.

Steven Hogues, 34, was indicted for second-degree murder in connection to the killing of 28-year-old William Romero.

He was also indicted for unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Back in November, Clovis Police responded to a shots fired call within the city.

When they arrive, they found Romero with no signs of life.

