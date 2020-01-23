CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Clovis homicide suspect has been indicted for murder.
Steven Hogues, 34, was indicted for second-degree murder in connection to the killing of 28-year-old William Romero.
He was also indicted for unlawfully possessing a firearm.
Back in November, Clovis Police responded to a shots fired call within the city.
When they arrive, they found Romero with no signs of life.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Clovis homicide suspect indicted
- Trump administration restores federal funding for Texas after state cut off Planned Parenthood
- Higgins ISD Board approves resolution to initiate consolidation process
- Mayors converge on capitol for national conference
- Laura’s Fearless Vegetarian Pizzas with Caulipower Crust