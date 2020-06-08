Clovis High School to host virtual commencement ceremony at drive-up venues

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) —Clovis High School is hosting a virtual commencement ceremony for its 2020 Seniors at three drive-up venues on June 19th.

The ceremony will follow public health orders, and due to limited parking, the event is only being held for graduates and their immediate family members, is not open to the public, and to get in a ticket will be needed.

Both Seniors and family members will have to stay in their vehicles during the ceremony. The ceremony will be broadcast on large outdoor screens at the Curry County Events Center at 1900 E. Brady Ave., Faith Christian Church at 3401 N. Norris St. and Red Arrow at 320 W. 21st St.

The ceremony will start broadcasting at 8 p.m., Friday, June 19, 2020, and will be available on the District’s Facebook page (Clovis Municipal Schools – District Offices) for extended family to watch.

