CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Cannon Air Force Base announced that a group from the base will fly an aircraft during Friday’s Clovis High School football game.

According to a news release from the base, the base’s 27th Special Operations Group Detachment 1 will fly an MC-130J Commando II over Leon Williams Stadium at Clovis High School around 6:50 p.m. Friday to kick off the high school football team’s Military Appreciation Football Game.

The Clovis Wildcats varsity football team will face the Roswell Eagles Friday night, dedicating the game in honor of active duty and retired military service members, the release said.

“We are humbled Clovis High School chose to dedicate a game to past and present service members,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Brent A. Greer, 27th Special Operations Wing vice commander. “Our people and mission are strengthened by our local community.”

According to the release, the MC-130J Commando II usually flies missions at night to reduce the probability of being seen and intercepted by airborne threats. For more information about the aircraft, visit its website.