Clovis High School locked down for almost an hour following social media threat

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis High School was placed on a level one lockdown for approximately an hour Monday morning while police investigated a threat made on social media.
Following their investigation, a student is in custody and the lockdown has been lifted.
At no time was the student on campus, and the situation was resolved without incident.
In a level one lockdown: Students stay in building for all activities, exterior doors are locked and class continues
For more information about safety procedures and terminology, please visit: http://www.clovis-schools.org/school_safety.html.
