CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Clovis Municipal Schools report Clovis High School was placed into a brief lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

According to CMS, the high school was placed into lockdown for about 10 minutes at around 3:45 p.m. MST after officials said staff allegedly found a weapon in a student’s backpack.

CMS said staff responded to the activation of a bathroom vape sensor and the student left the school. The campus and staff allegedly found the weapon in a backpack that the student had left behind.

Officials said police are investigating and working to find the student. Officers have reported that charges are pending.

Clovis Municipal Schools said the lockdown was lifted when officials confirmed the student was no longer on campus and students were dismissed as regularly scheduled.

Officials with the district said it would not be providing further comment on the incident.