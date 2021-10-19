UPDATE: Clovis High School lockdown lifted

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Update: Clovis Municipal School district said the lockdown has been lifted as of 3:55 p.m. CDT

Original Report: Clovis Municipal School District reports that at about 2:35 p.m. MDT (3:35 CDT) Clovis High School was placed into lockdown after reports that a weapon was on campus.

CMS said during a lockdown, all interior and exterior doors are secure and no exit from or entry to the building is permitted.

According to CMS, Clovis Police are on the scene and are conducting an investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest updates.