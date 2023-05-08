CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Clovis Municipal Schools recently announced that Clovis High School Freshman Academy was recently recognized as one of the top public high schools in New Mexico.
According to a news release from the district, the Clovis High School Freshman Academy was ranked as the 29th best public high school in New Mexico.
The school received a Niche grade of A-, which is based on academics and grades, along with culture and diversity, health and safety, clubs and activities, resources along with surveys of parents, teachers and students.
