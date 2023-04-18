CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Fire Department released information regarding a series of Monday afternoon grass fires which were reportedly started by a fire truck on SR 523 near mile marker five.

According to a news release from the department, multiple grass fires were reported around 12:50 p.m. on Monday on SR 523 near mile marker five. When officials arrived, they saw multiple fires “moving rapidly” north, threatening horse stables, barns, outbuildings and homes.

Officials said crews, including representatives from the fire departments from Texico, Farwell, Cannon Air Force Base, Pleasant Hill and Ranchvale, fought the fires for around eight hours. After an investigation into the fires, officials said an aerial unit that was being transported west on SR 523 “had a hydraulic failure to one of the outriggers,” which sparked and started up flames when it began to drag along the roadway.

“The operator of the firetruck was not aware of the equipment failure and as a result, continued down the road causing… multiple fires,” the release said. “The Clovis Fire Department would like to express its most sincere appreciation for the assistance from all responding agencies and businesses to this fire. Without these efforts, more damage may have resulted to properties and structures in the area.”