CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Fire Department reports that the grain elevator on Highway 60, 84 and Wheaton intersection is on fire.

CFD said its crews and County departments are working to extinguish the fire. CFD is asking the public to avoid the area.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time and investigations will start when the fire is extinguished.

This is a developing story, stay with MyHighPlains.com for more information.